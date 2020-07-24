Bat in Anaheim tests positive for rabies

A bat found in front of an AT&T store in Anaheim last weekend has tested positive for rabies, the Orange County Health Care Agency announced Friday.

Rabies is spread by a bite from an infected animal or, in rare cases, from a scratch if an animal’s saliva penetrates the skin. Those exposed to rabies may receive a series of shots to prevent it from developing.

In a news release, officials said the bat was found at 131 E. Katella Ave. in Anaheim. It was unclear whether the bat was alive or dead when found.

Officials warned that anyone who may have had contact with the bat should contact the agency at (714) 834-8180 so that a nurse can evaluate the risk of rabies. Over the weekend, officials said, people should call the after-hours number at (714) 834-7792 and leave a message.