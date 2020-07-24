Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Bat in Anaheim tests positive for rabies

Rabies is spread by an infected animal's bite or, in rare cases, from a scratch if an animal’s saliva penetrates the skin.
(Pascual Soriano / AFP / Getty Images)
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
July 24, 2020
7:30 PM
A bat found in front of an AT&T store in Anaheim last weekend has tested positive for rabies, the Orange County Health Care Agency announced Friday.

Rabies is spread by a bite from an infected animal or, in rare cases, from a scratch if an animal’s saliva penetrates the skin. Those exposed to rabies may receive a series of shots to prevent it from developing.

In a news release, officials said the bat was found at 131 E. Katella Ave. in Anaheim. It was unclear whether the bat was alive or dead when found.

Officials warned that anyone who may have had contact with the bat should contact the agency at (714) 834-8180 so that a nurse can evaluate the risk of rabies. Over the weekend, officials said, people should call the after-hours number at (714) 834-7792 and leave a message.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

