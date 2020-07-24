Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Pilot of small plane killed in Kern County crash

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
July 24, 2020
10:58 PM
The pilot of small airplane was killed in a crash in Kern County on Friday, officials said.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, emergency personnel responded in the late morning to reports that a plane had crashed into a building outside the Tehachapi Municipal Airport. The single-engine plane was leaking fuel and still hanging from the roof of the building.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the crash was not immediately released.

