Pilot of small plane killed in Kern County crash
The pilot of small airplane was killed in a crash in Kern County on Friday, officials said.
According to the Kern County Fire Department, emergency personnel responded in the late morning to reports that a plane had crashed into a building outside the Tehachapi Municipal Airport. The single-engine plane was leaking fuel and still hanging from the roof of the building.
No other injuries were reported and the cause of the crash was not immediately released.
