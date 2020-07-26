Even with incomplete data, L.A. County records 1,703 new coronavirus cases and 10 related deaths

Los Angeles County health officials on Sunday reported 1,703 new COVID-19 cases and 10 related deaths. However, they cautioned that the information is incomplete, and the true numbers could be higher.

“The data reported today is incomplete due to delays in the state electronic lab reporting system,” the county Department of Public Health said in a news statement. “The number of cases is expected to increase in the coming days once the data becomes available.”

Overall, officials have identified 173,995 coronavirus cases in the county and reported 4,360 deaths since the outbreak began in the spring.

Countywide, authorities say, there are 2,033 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 31% of them are in intensive care. However, six hospitals did not provide their most recent information, officials said.

Of the 10 new deaths in L.A. County, three were older than 80, three were between 65 and 79, one was between 50 and 64 and one was between 30 and 49. Details on two of the victims were not immediately available.

About 92% of people who have died from COVID-19 have had underlying health conditions, officials said.

“We send our condolences and prayers to our neighbors who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, including the families and colleagues mourning two devoted first responders — a city of Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter and a Los Angeles Police Department officer,” said county Health Director Barbara Ferrer, referring to two additional deaths in recent days.

“The actions each of us take affect the lives of others, including the very people we rely on to protect us — first responders and healthcare workers,” she added. “We know that staying physically distant from people not in your household, wearing face coverings and washing hands frequently works to slow the spread of COVID-19 and saves lives. This pandemic has been tragic for many and frustrating and exhausting for most. We know the sooner we get back to slowing the spread, the sooner we can move forward on our recovery journey.”

