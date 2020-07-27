Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Ridge fire burns one home in Gorman as it rapidly grows to 200 acres

Firefighters were working to contain the 200-acre Ridge fire Monday afternoon.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
July 27, 2020
5:54 PM
Firefighters were working Monday afternoon to contain a brush fire that had grown to 200 acres within an hour and fully engulfed one home in Gorman.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received the call about 3:45 p.m. for a 2-acre brush fire in a remote area with heavy fuels, said Leslie Lua, a spokesperson for the agency.

By about 5 p.m., the Ridge fire had grown to 200 acres. Firefighters have not been able to contain the flames, which are burning uphill on both sides of Highway 138, Lua said.

So far, no other structures are threatened, Lua said.

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.

