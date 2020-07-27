Ridge fire burns one home in Gorman as it rapidly grows to 200 acres

Firefighters were working Monday afternoon to contain a brush fire that had grown to 200 acres within an hour and fully engulfed one home in Gorman.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received the call about 3:45 p.m. for a 2-acre brush fire in a remote area with heavy fuels, said Leslie Lua, a spokesperson for the agency.

By about 5 p.m., the Ridge fire had grown to 200 acres. Firefighters have not been able to contain the flames, which are burning uphill on both sides of Highway 138, Lua said.

So far, no other structures are threatened, Lua said.