Coronavirus surge turns the Southland inside out

Dozens of worshipers, some in lawn chairs, most in their cars, attend a Robert Schuller Ministries church service in a parking lot at the Newport Dunes in Newport Beach. Schuller has been conducting services for several weeks at this location. Schuller is the only son of Crystal Cathedral founders Robert H. Schuller and Arvella Schuller. He was formerly a minister on the “Hour of Power” weekly television program broadcast from the Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove.

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)