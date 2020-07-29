Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Coronavirus surge turns the Southland inside out

Jesuit priests are ordained at Dolores Mission Church in Boyle Heights. The indoor ceremony was canceled because of the virus surge, but Dolores Mission came up with a plan to move the ordination outdoors.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
July 29, 2020
5 AM
California Gov. Gavin Newsom threw businesses a lifeline this month by allowing many to move to the great outdoors. From restaurants to gyms to hair salons, Californians are moving outside to try to contain the coronavirus. Los Angeles Times photographers have traveled the state to document the spread of the coronavirus, capturing this unprecedented time with surprising, unique images that help to explain our common experiences.

St. Bernardine of Siena Church in Woodland Hills offers drive-through communion prior to outdoor Sunday services.
St. Bernardine of Siena Church in Woodland Hills offers drive-through communion prior to outdoor Sunday services. The church offers drive-up confessions every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 am. On this day, 118 vehicles passed through in an hour.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Dining in the Glendale Galleria parking structure
In the Glendale Galleria parking structure, Chris Herrera, 43, left, and Angelo Victoriano, 29, enjoy lunch from one of their favorite restaurants, Massis Kabob. In a creative effort, the mall has set up tables and chairs in the parking structure.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Outdoor dinging with red carpet in Woodland Hills
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and the adjacent Roy’s Restaurant converted the valet parking area into outdoor dining complete with a red carpet and electric candles. Jerin Wilson, 21, left, and Karli Cheval, 25, walk back to their car with leftovers.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Agnes Cosico shows off her cap at a drive-through graduation ceremony for California High School in Whittier.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Outdoor yoga in Long Beach
Yoga on the bluff Sunday morning along Ocean Boulevard in Long Beach. According to Dharma Shakti, who leads the class, the Sunday gathering had been shut down during the pandemic. This was the second week they were allowed back in session.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Boxer trains at Silver Lake Reservoir
Dave Gilmore, front, trains Grant Shapiro at Silver Lake Reservoir. Gilmore has trained clients in boxing, toning and fitness in this park or in his studio for the last three years. His business took a dip when COVID-19 hit, but he knows people need exercise for their mental health.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Haircut in Glendora
Barber Jesse Galindo gives a haircut to his boss, Jimmy Tropicana, at Tropicana Golf Club and Barber Shop on Route 66 in Glendora.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Seaside massage in Marina Del Rey
Massage therapist Christie Deddens, right, uses lotions and essential oils while doing aroma therapy on Tracy Griffiths at Griffiths’ home in Marina del Rey. Deddens, who said her work is down 70% because of the coronavirus shutdown, said she would normally do the session inside but now works only outside with safety protocols in place.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Parking lot workout in Culver City
Alizabeth Bean, a coach at F45 Training in Culver City, trains a member in the parking lot.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Cardboard fans in Dodger Stadium
Cardboard fans surround a cameraman during the season opener at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Feeding pigeons at Santa Monica Beach
Pigeons visit Steve Hall, 72, left, and a friend in Santa Monica. Hall said he comes to the beach about three times a week to feed the birds sunflower seeds, peanuts, cracked corn, mixed nuts and wild bird seed.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Dining under umbrellas in Huntington Beach
Umbrellas and other portable shelters for outdoor dining form patterns as seen from above Main Street between Olive and Walnut avenues in downtown Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Outdoor manicures and pedicures at Ritz Nails in Tustin
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A doctor in a protective suit waits to cross Fountain Avenue along La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Sidewalk barber in L.A.
Barber Michael Casey cuts the hair of Quinn Keller, 21, in front of the Funhouse Barber Shop on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles. Casey moved outside after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that barbershops can reopen if they operate outdoors. Work has been steady even with the new setting, said Casey, who owns the shop.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Setting up an umbrella for steakhouse dining in Rancho Mirage
A masked server sets up umbrellas under misters for outdoor dining at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse in Rancho Mirage. Riverside County is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Church in Newport Beach
Dozens of worshipers, some in lawn chairs, most in their cars, attend a Robert Schuller Ministries church service in a parking lot at the Newport Dunes in Newport Beach. Schuller has been conducting services for several weeks at this location. Schuller is the only son of Crystal Cathedral founders Robert H. Schuller and Arvella Schuller. He was formerly a minister on the “Hour of Power” weekly television program broadcast from the Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Patio dining in West Hollywood
People have drinks and dine on the patio at La Boheme in West Hollywood.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Haircuts in Riverside
Owner Obie Figueroa, left, works on Matt Nelson of San Dimas while Miguel Flores, right, finishes up Ed Jackson, 11, of Riverside outside Obie’s Barbershop & Shave in Riverside.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Outdoor dining in Manhattan Beach
The outdoor dining scene on Manhattan Beach Boulevard.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Keeping balance at Santa Monica Beach
Jacob Laiser, 38, of Venice balances on a slack line while working out at Santa Monica Beach.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Haircuts in Fountain Valley
Work moves outdoors at TravisVu The Salon in Fountain Valley. Owner Travis Vu said he could never have imagined moving outdoors to do business, but is doing his best to keep his four employees working. He and his workers have had to cut their client load by half due to coronavirus restrictions.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Parking lot dining in Woodland Hills
Honeymooners Nicole and Kyle Lehning of Seattle are served by Jason Ruckart, a managing partner at Roy’s Restaurant in Woodland Hills. Roy’s and the adjacent Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse converted the valet parking area into outdoor dining.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Haircuts on the sidewalk in Glendora
Barber Jesse Galindo gives a haircut to his boss, Jimmy Tropicana, outside the Tropicana Golf Club and Barber Shop on Route 66 in Glendora. Galindo and two other barbers at the shop now work on the sidewalk.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Church in Newport Beach
Dozens of worshipers attend a Robert Schuller Ministries church service in a parking lot at the Newport Dunes in Newport Beach.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Dining on Olympic Boulevard
The outdoor dining scene at Yakitoriya on Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

