Four bears hit are by vehicles, two killed at Yosemite National Park

Officials are urging drivers to slow down after four bears were struck by vehicles and two were killed in Yosemite National Park in recent weeks.

The surviving bears were believed to be seriously injured after being hit by vehicles going faster than the 25-mph speed limit, the Fresno Bee reported.

The National Park Service estimates more than 400 bears have been hit by cars in Yosemite dating to 1995, the newspaper said. Wildlife protection zones were established for motorists to slow down and help protect animals.

Officials are asking guests to tell park rangers if they hit any animals with their cars.

Yosemite is open during the coronavirus pandemic, but only to guests who make reservations.

