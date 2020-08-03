Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Bail denied for UC Davis scientist with alleged ties to Chinese military

Juan Tang
(Department of Justice)
By Associated Press
Aug. 3, 2020
6:51 AM
SACRAMENTO — 

A federal judge in California has denied a bail request for a university researcher accused of lying about her ties to China’s military and Communist Party to gain access to the United States.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes said Friday that 37-year-old Juan Tang “would have every reason to leave” the country if released on bail, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The former Chinese researcher at UC Davis has been held without bail at the Sacramento County main jail since July 23.

Tang was arrested by FBI agents when she left the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco to visit a doctor, authorities said.

Tang was considered a fugitive who sought refuge for a month inside the consulate after being questioned June 20.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Tang is one of several Chinese researchers who have received visas to conduct research at American universities.

Tang and others falsely claimed to have no ties to China’s People’s Liberation Army-Air Force or the country’s Communist Party, authorities said.

Tang’s defense attorney, Alexandra Negin, said she is not a flight risk. The FBI seized her passport in June, prompting Tang to seek help from the consulate, Negin said.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

