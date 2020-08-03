Frank Ocean’s teen brother, Ryan Breaux, reportedly killed in Thousand Oaks car crash

A fiery crash early Sunday in Thousand Oaks left two people dead, and social media accounts indicate one of the victims was the younger brother of singer Frank Ocean.

Neither family members nor authorities have confirmed his identity, but friends on social media identified 18-year-old Ryan Breaux as one of two young men who died in the single-car crash. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office was not immediately available for comment Monday.

Cal State Northridge identified the other victim as Ezekial Bishop, a track and field student-athlete who enrolled in the university for the spring 2020 semester.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Ezekial’s passing,” athletic director Mike Izzi said in a post on the school’s website. “Any loss of life is tragic, and to lose someone so young is absolutely heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ezekial’s family at this extremely difficult time.”

The Thousand Oaks Police Department and Ventura County Fire Department responded about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a crash at Westlake Boulevard, north of Skelton Canyon Circle. The vehicle was on fire, and two people inside were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

An early investigation shows the car was traveling south when it left the roadway and struck a tree in the center median.

Ocean, whose real name is Christopher Breaux, has not made a public comment about his brother.

It’s largely believed that Ocean’s 2011 song “Orion,” from his “Lonny Breaux” mixtape, is about his younger brother. The lyrics include “I remember when you were born/Ohhh, how happy I was/Cause if it didn’t go as I planned it/At least you’d double my chances.” Later the singer tells him to promise “big bro bro one thing that you won’t go wasting time he won’t waste time.”

Paris Brosnan, the son of actor Pierce Brosnan and a friend of Ryan Breaux’s, described him as a “leader.”

“To my brother, who was talented beyond belief, possessed a heart of gold, had an energy that was infectious, a smile & laugh that lifted everyone’s spirit, and was a loyal and authentic friend to anyone he knew. You were just getting started and ready to show the world who you were. You were a leader and you had a whole army of loyal soldiers behind you,” Brosnan wrote on Instagram.

The post also paid tribute to Bishop, who was a native of Westlake Village and recently placed 24th in the long jump at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships.

“We will all mourn the loss of Zeek,” CSUN head track and field coach Justin Johnson said. “Personally, I am grateful for the opportunity I had to know him, and professionally I will miss him dearly, as he was an honor to coach.

“Zeek had an incredibly bright personality and everyone loved him. He was a dedicated teammate, friend and a leader whose smile and laugh we will miss. I am still shocked and broken-hearted for his family, our team and his friends ... and want them all to know that Zeek was a great athlete, but more importantly a great young man, and he will always be a Matador.”