Massive brawl breaks out at Anaheim hotel, prompting police response

A brawl involving a reported 60 to 100 people broke out at an Anaheim hotel Wednesday afternoon.
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
Aug. 5, 2020
2:12 PM
UPDATED2:36 PM
A massive brawl involving 60 to 100 people at an Anaheim hotel left two people injured and two others in police custody, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said two people were taken to a hospital after suffering lacerations in the melee that broke out around 1 p.m. at the Cambria Hotel. He characterized the injuries as minor.

Two people also were arrested, Carringer said, but he could not provide additional details as the situation was still unfolding.

“We’re still clearing the hotel floor by floor,” he said about 2:30 p.m.

It’s unclear what triggered the melee at the hotel in the 100 block of Katella Avenue, near Disneyland.

But, Carringer noted, “it’s not a riot; it’s not protest activity.”

