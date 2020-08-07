Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

55 Freeway connectors to the 405 to close this weekend

Expect more traffic on the 55 Freeway if you plan to go to John Wayne Airport this weekend.
(File Photo)
By Hillary DavisStaff Writer 
Aug. 7, 2020
8:15 AM
The 55 Freeway connectors to the 405 will be closed this weekend for pavement work, and the work will impact the drive time to John Wayne Airport, so travelers should plan accordingly.

Caltrans announced both the southbound and northbound 55 connectors will close at 10 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.

The northbound detour sends motorists to the MacArthur Boulevard exit, then southbound on MacArthur and left to the 405 southbound onramp. The southbound detour goes to the northbound 405 Bristol Street exit, left onto Bristol and then right onto the southbound 405 onramp.

Keep up to date at the Caltrans OC Twitter account.

CaliforniaOrange County
Hillary Davis

Hillary Davis covers the city of Newport Beach for the Daily Pilot. She joined the Pilot in February 2017 after spending 10 years reporting for newspapers across Arizona, where she was a six-time finalist for the Arizona Press Club’s Community Journalist of the Year. She earned a master’s degree in mass communication from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona. (714) 966-5985

