55 Freeway connectors to the 405 to close this weekend

The 55 Freeway connectors to the 405 will be closed this weekend for pavement work, and the work will impact the drive time to John Wayne Airport, so travelers should plan accordingly.

Caltrans announced both the southbound and northbound 55 connectors will close at 10 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.

The northbound detour sends motorists to the MacArthur Boulevard exit, then southbound on MacArthur and left to the 405 southbound onramp. The southbound detour goes to the northbound 405 Bristol Street exit, left onto Bristol and then right onto the southbound 405 onramp.

Keep up to date at the Caltrans OC Twitter account.