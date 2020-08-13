Brush fire in West Covina is moving toward homes, officials say

Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a brush fire in the city of West Covina that is moving toward homes, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was alerted to the fire at 2:25 pm, according to spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Westridge Road by Galster Wilderness Park.

The fire is currently two to three acres and moving toward structures, she said. It was unclear if any evacuation orders had been given.

The county is providing assistance with a water-dropping helicopter to the West Covina Fire Department.