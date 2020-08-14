Los Angeles won’t ticket for street sweeping violations until October at the earliest

Granting a reprieve to drivers in neighborhoods with scarce street parking, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Friday that the city will not resume ticketing on street-cleaning days until October at the earliest.

Parking enforcement on street-sweeping days has been suspended since April. The city had previously said officers would resume writing the $73 tickets Aug. 16.

People “shouldn’t be penalized for staying home, avoiding unnecessary trips, and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Garcetti said in a statement.

With one-quarter of the city out of work, relaxed parking rules have been a welcome respite for residents in crowded neighborhoods where street parking is at a premium.

Los Angeles officials will continue to avoid ticketing vehicles that have expired registration or that are parked in rush-hour and anti-gridlock zones.

But those grace periods are coming to an end. All parking enforcement will resume Oct. 1 — with the exception of street sweeping tickets, which will return later, Garcetti said.

Los Angeles is still ticketing cars parked at expired meters. Officials say that policy is designed to encourage turnover, helping restaurants that rely on curbside pickup and delivery drivers.

The city is also still ticketing vehicles parked in red zones and in front of driveways, and is enforcing the posted time limits in preferential parking districts, officials said.

The city has also waived fine increases for people who miss the deadlines to pay parking tickets.