SCU Lightning Complex fires burn across five counties in Northern California

Firefighters on Tuesday battled fires that covered 25,000 acres across five counties in Northern California.

The SCU Lightning Complex, made up of about 20 fires, began early Sunday and involves areas of Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials. It was 0% contained as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have issued evacuation orders for the following areas:

Alameda County / Stanislaus County:

Advertisement

Frank Raines Park to Mines Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road to Mines Road

Alameda County:

Welch Creek Road

Contra Costa County:

Marsh Creek Road and Round Valley to Morgan Territory

All of Morgan Territory and Marsh Creek mobile home park

Road closures include Marsh Creek Road between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road, as well as Del Puerto Canyon Road between Mines Road and Diablo Grande Parkway.

More than 500 personnel and 60 engines from various agencies have responded to the fires.