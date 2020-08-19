Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

More blackouts possible as record-breaking heat scorches California

1/27
Jon Galapago wipes the sweat from his face while sitting in a hammock fishing at Lake Evans in triple digit temperatures in Riverside.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
2/27
The Original Snake Doctor, left, and Louis Benton play a game of chess on Degnan Blvd in Leimert Park while enduring a heat wave sweeping through the Southland.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
3/27
The thermometer at Calvary Church in Woodland Hills registers 106 degrees Monday.  (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
4/27
Victor Eddie Chavez, 9, and Evangeline Benitez, 3, run through a fountain’s spouts at Hollywood & Highland on Friday.   (Josie Norris / Los Angeles Times)
5/27
Matthew Giron, 8, frolics with friends and family near a drainage pipe along the San Gabriel River.   (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
6/27
A funnel appears in a thick plume of smoke from the Loyalton fire in Lassen County, Calif., on Saturday.  (Katelynn & Jordan Hewlett via Associated Press)
7/27
Lightning forks over the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on Sunday. Numerous lightning strikes sparked brush fires throughout the region.  (Noah Berger / Associated Press
)
8/27
Firefighters prepare to defend a home as flames from the River fire approach in Salinas on Monday.  (Noah Berger / Associated Press)
9/27
A chimney stands amid the rubble of a home destroyed in the River fire.  (Noah Berger / Associated Press )
10/27
Don and Sally Joaquin watch for lightning strikes on Sunday in unincorporated Contra Costa County.  (Noah Berger / Associated Press)
11/27
Friends and family rollick in a drainage pipe along the San Gabriel River.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
12/27
People head to the beach during a heat wave in Venice on Sunday.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
13/27
Liz Saul reads a novel on her iPad in the comfort of an air mattress in Venice.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
14/27
With temperatures reaching triple digits and beyond in inland valleys and deserts on Saturday, beachgoers create a forest of umbrellas on the beach at Santa Monica.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
15/27
Windsurfers sail off Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro on Saturday.   (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
16/27
People escape the heat at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro on Saturday.  (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
17/27
An employee of a hot dog stand works inside the eatery along the boardwalk in Santa Monica on Saturday.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
18/27
Jacob Debreceni, 16, with friends Ismael Fuentes, left, and Kevin Lemus, cools off with the help of a backyard waterslide in Mira Loma, Calif., on Saturday.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
19/27
Tropical moisture moving onshore northwest of Santa Barbara on Saturday brought lightning strikes, but also rainbows.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
20/27
A cool breeze propels windsurfers across the shimmering waters off Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro on Friday.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
21/27
A paddle boarder chooses a rental board at Bayshore Beach in Long Beach on Friday.   (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
22/27
DeAndre Michaels dips his toes in a fountain in Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles on Friday.   (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
23/27
At the Santa Ana River in Jurupa Valley on Friday, Mike Garcia of Norco and his children Jose, 7, and Monica, 10, employ multiple stay-cool techniques.   (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
24/27
At the Santa Ana River in Jurupa Valley on Friday, the Telles family of the San Fernando Valley enjoys the water.   (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
25/27
The scene at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro on Friday, where a cooling breeze kept the shore comfortable.   (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
26/27
At Woodley Park in Van Nuys, Blanca Celaya of Winnetka and her family enjoy the shade. She holds her 3-month-old son, Jason Celaya. Beyond are her daughter Celia Barinese and husband, Jaime Paiz.  (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
27/27
Walkers in Hollywood pass a Black Lives Matter mural.
  (Josie Norris / Los Angeles Times)
By Leila Miller
Colleen Shalby
Aug. 19, 2020
7:46 AM
UPDATED7:49 AM
Share

With California in the grip of one of the worst heat waves in years, state power officials Wednesday continued to warn of the possibility of rolling blackouts and urged customers to conserve electricity.

The heat wave is expected to continue through Thursday. On Tuesday, cities across Southern California set records for the day, including, Long Beach (100 degrees), Burbank (109), UCLA (97), Anaheim (105), Santa Ana (106) and Woodland Hills (112).

The National Weather Service said temperatures won’t be quite as high Wednesday, but extended an excessive heat warning to valley and inland areas. Highs in downtown Los Angeles are expected to be in the 90s, while many valley locations will likely experience triple-digit readings again.

The heat is also making life harder for firefighters, who are battling big blazes across the state, including near Lake Piru in Ventura County and in the Mojave National Preserve, where the Dome fire has burned more than 43,000 acres and destroyed swaths of Joshua trees.

Advertisement

Officials say a statewide flex alert — a call for voluntary electricity conservation — will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Game of chess on Degnan Blvd in Leimert Park while enduring a heat wave sweeping through the Southland
The Original Snake Doctor, left, and Louis Benton play a game of chess on Degnan Blvd in Leimert Park while enduring a heat wave sweeping through the Southland.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Tuesday evening, the California Independent System Operator (Cal-ISO) called off power outages that had been anticipated statewide, crediting conservation efforts by consumers for the second day in a row with averting rolling blackouts that were implemented Friday and Saturday nights.

Though statewide blackouts were avoided, heat-related equipment issues left thousands without power in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, Cal-ISO, which runs the electric grid for most of the state, declared a Stage 2 emergency — one of several it has issued in the past weeks — asking customers to save energy.

In a statement, Cal-ISO said that, in addition to consumer conservation efforts, the grid had benefited from some imported energy and resources from wind plants.

“Californians made tonight a success,” said Cal-ISO President Steve Berberich. “Everyone pulled together and responded to our warning with action to avoid any interruption in electricity supplies.”

On Monday, officials had warned of blackouts affecting as many as 3 million people, but officials ended up canceling that warning, saying improved weather conditions and conservation efforts reduced demand on the power grid.

Advertisement

California
Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement