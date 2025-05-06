California legislators are protesting Trump’s cuts to Head Start — even Republicans

On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of legislators in Sacramento released a letter urging California’s congressional delegation to protect the embattled Head Start program and reject any proposed Trump administration cuts.

The letter, which was signed by over three-quarters of state lawmakers, said they are “deeply alarmed” by a growing list of cuts to the federal early childhood program under the Trump administration — including the threat of total elimination — and asked that Congress “reject any proposals that weaken or eliminate Head Start.”

“That is probably the most bipartisan letter and issue that we have worked on in years, and it is all to protect and save our Head Start program,” Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens (D-Silicon Valley), said at a press conference.

Head Start also enjoys overwhelming public support across the political spectrum with 74% of Trump voters in support of the program, according to an April survey of more than 1,000 registered voters nationwide. The poll by the firm UpONE Insights was conducted on behalf of First Five Years Fund, which lobbies Congress on early childhood education.

California receives $1.5 billion annually for Head Start. The program provides child care, education, medical care, and nutritious meals to more than 80,000 low-income children from birth through age five in the state and employs about 26,000 workers.

Due to recent cuts and threats, nearly 1000 Head Start employees in California have already received pink slips, Ahrens said.

Two of the members who spoke at the conference — Ahrens and Republican Assemblymember Heather Hadwick (R-Alturas) — had attended Head Start programs themselves. “I still distinctly remember eating fresh fruit for the first time in my life, because the Head Start Program offers free breakfast,” Ahrens said.

In rural districts, like Modoc, Siskiyou, and Lassen Counties, “Head Start isn’t just one option among many. A lot of times, it’s the only option,” said Hadwick, who represents these areas. “I fully believe that we need to cut our budget and cut the waste. I just hope that we don’t do it on the backs of low-income, working families and our children.”

“Access to reliable early education supports parents to work or pursue training, and early childhood jobs —many held by women of color — support community well-being and economic mobility,” the legislators wrote in the letter. Already, a shortage of child care access “is estimated to cost California “$17 billion in lost productivity and economic output” annually, they wrote, and cuts to Head Start would “exacerbate this loss.”

Last month, an early version of President Trump’s budget proposed eliminating the Head Start program entirely. That proposal appeared to have been withdrawn in the “skinny” Presidential budget plan released last week, but the administration has undercut the program repeatedly.

In January, an executive order to temporarily freeze all federal financial aid in January left Head Start staff suddenly unable to access the funds they had been promised. In February scores of federal staffers were laid off at the department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Head Start in Washington, D.C. And in April, the administration announced that five of the 12 regional offices managing relationships with Head Start grantees would be closed immediately and all employees laid off, including Region 9, which covers four states, including California.

