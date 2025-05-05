Prep sports roundup: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame clinches baseball playoff berth

JuJu Diax-Jones threw a shutout in Sherman Oaks Notre Dame’s win over St. Francis on Monday.

A high school baseball regular season that began with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame learning its No. 1 pitcher wouldn’t be available is ending with the Knights clinching a playoff berth after a 1-0 victory over St. Francis on Monday in Mission League play.

Juju Diaz-Jones, recruited to be the team’s new ace pitcher, threw a complete game, striking out eight while giving up three hits. Notre Dame (14-13, 9-7) holds fourth place but could finish in third if it wins again on Tuesday and Loyola loses to Harvard-Westlake.

Crespi 9, Chaminade 4: Jackson Eisenhauer struck out 10 in six innings in his final appearance before starting in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs next week. Crespi is in position to be a top-four seed. Josh Stonehouse went three for three with three RBIs and a home run and Troy Miller added three hits.

Harvard-Westlake 11, Loyola 3: James Tronstein hit two home runs and had five RBIs.

Sierra Canyon 6, Bishop Alemany 3: Theo Stafford went four for four and Dezi Delgado had three RBIs.

El Dorado 18, Villa Park 2: Xavi Cadena had three hits, including a home run, to help El Dorado clinch a playoff berth out of the Crestview League. Diego Gonzalez also homered and had three RBIs.

Foothill 3, Dana Hills 0: Gavin Lauridsen allowed one hit in four innings. Sean Green had two hits and two RBIs.

Simi Valley 6, Royal 4: The Pioneers (10-1) pulled into a first-place tie with Royal (10-1) in the Coastal Canyon League going into a final game at Simi Valley on Wednesday. Jaxon Herron had two hits and two RBIs. Kyle Casey threw a complete game with seven strikeouts.

Cleveland 11, Chatsworth 7: Quinton Riepl had three hits in the West Valley League victory.

Sylmar 5, Kennedy 3: Alex Martinez struck out seven for Sylmar.

Softball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 16, Harvard-Westlake 6: The Knights won their third straight Mission League title under coach Justin Siegel. Adiah Fountain had three hits and four RBIs.