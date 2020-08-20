Air quality hits danger zone in Bay Area as thick smoke, ash blanket the region

Massive fires ringing the San Francisco Bay Area are continuing to create dangerous air quality.

In many neighborhoods, a layer of ash has covered the ground, distributed by gusty winds and adding to the pollution that is clouding much of the area.

The American Lung Assn. warned that excessive heat, wildfire smoke and COVID-19 posed risks to those most vulnerable to respiratory problems.

“The combination of uncontained wildfires and extreme heat has created conditions that put even healthy individuals at risk,” said Dr. Afif El-Hasan, an association spokesman. “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic only makes these potential effects more serious.”

Intense smoke and heat can trigger coughing and wheezing, worsen lung function and lead to bronchitis or even death, he said.

“The best thing you can do is to avoid outdoor air,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said.

The poor air quality will likely continue until the fires are mostly contained, officials said. A status report Wednesday from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection on the fires that make up the LNU Lightning Complex suggests conditions may not improve until Sept. 1.

Officials noted that although most cloth masks, including bandannas, help protect against the spread of COVID-19, they do not protect against particulate matter from the smoke.

The Air Quality Index is the yardstick the Environmental Protection Agency uses for reporting air quality. Levels ranging from 151 to 200 are considered unhealthy; from 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and 301 and above, hazardous.

“Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a dry, scratchy throat and irritated sinuses,” the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said. “Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema” and other chronic respiratory ailments.

Here are some tips and warnings from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District on dealing with the bad air: