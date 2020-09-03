Flex alert issued before dangerous heat blankets California over Labor Day weekend

California will again be in the crosshairs of a dangerous and potentially historic heat wave over Labor Day weekend — prompting officials to warn of heightened fire danger and issue a flex alert in hopes of reducing strain on the state’s electrical grid.

The bulk of the state will be in the heat wave’s throes starting Friday. Temperatures are expected to climb 15 to 20 degrees above normal — or even higher — in some areas of Southern California over the weekend.

“I’m personally going to British Columbia,” joked David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Aside from some northeastern areas, virtually all of California will be under an excessive heat watch or warning beginning either Friday or Saturday and continuing through Sunday or Monday.

The high temperatures will increase the threat both of power outages and large fires, unwelcome news after the one-two punch of rolling blackouts and a historic firestorm during another heat wave just weeks ago.

The California Independent System Operator, which runs the power grid for most of the state, issued a statewide flex alert Thursday — calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

If there is a silver lining, it’s that this heat wave, while intense, won’t be as long-lived as the one that broiled the state in mid-August.

Temperatures will climb Friday and top out on Saturday and Sunday before beginning to tick down Monday.

“Saturday and Sunday will be the hottest days, but Monday will still be pretty darn hot,” said Samantha Connolly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

After that, temperatures will continue to trend downward, getting closer to normal by the end of next week, according to Sweet.

“It’s a shorter period of time, but it’s going to be hotter than the last one,” he said.

On Sunday, which is expected to be the height of the heat wave in many areas, the mercury will likely top 100 degrees in downtown Los Angeles. Some of Los Angeles County’s inland valleys will surpass 110, with Woodland Hills forecast to reach 116.

Coastal areas, though cooler, could still see temperatures above 90 degrees.

“The entire region will be under an excessive heat warning at some point,” Connolly said.

Both Connolly and Sweet said the heat wave may rewrite the record books for a wide swath of the state. Some of the cites that could see new daily highs over the weekend include Long Beach, Camarillo, Paso Robles, Riverside, Anaheim and Escondido.

Connolly noted it is expected to be less humid than during the previous heat wave, meaning conditions, though warmer, might not feel as oppressive.

“It’s looking like most of the state is going to see this heat,” she said.

To reduce strain on the electrical grid, Cal-ISO recommends residents hold off on using major appliances, turn off unnecessary lights, close blinds and drapes and set thermostats to 78 degrees while the flex alert is in effect.

Forecasters also said residents need to avoid the heat as much as possible.

“We recommend that people suspend any plans they have for extended exposure to the daytime heat, because heat illnesses can strike anyone, especially young children and the elderly,” Sweet said. “So if you have any elderly neighbors, you want to check on them.”

Sweet also said residents should stay inside when they can, preferably somewhere with air conditioning, and drink plenty of liquids.

Given the upcoming holiday weekend, he clarified, “we recommend water, not alcohol. Alcohol will dry you out.”