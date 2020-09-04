Sentenced to life as a teen, Compton man is freed from jail after questions raised about conviction

A Compton man who has spent nearly two decades in prison for a gang-motivated shooting will be released from San Quentin prison next week after attorneys and Los Angeles prosecutors engineered his release amid questions about the evidence used to convict him.

Emon Barnes, now 34, was just 15 when L.A. County sheriff’s deputies arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder in 2001, according to Laurie Levenson, founder of the Project for the Innocent at Loyola Marymount University.

Barnes had been accused in a pair of shootings that were tied to gang activity in Compton, according to Levenson, but was convicted in only one case. Still, he was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison in a case that hinged largely on the testimony of one shooting victim, who identified Barnes.

Barnes, whose father died in a gang shooting when he was just 6 months old, has long maintained he was at home with his mother at the time the gunfire erupted, Levenson said.

“He was a nice kid. He was never a member of a gang in part because his mother really watched carefully over him,” she said.

Lawyers with the Project for the Innocent took on Barnes’ case approximately six years ago, after the victim in the case acknowledged Barnes may not have been the shooter. But as the coronavirus crisis continued to wreak havoc in jails and prisons, the case took on new urgency. Barnes suffers from sickle cell disease and was considered high risk if he contracted the virus, Levenson said.

L.A. County Deputy Dist. Atty. Bobby Grace agreed to petition the court to re-sentence Barnes under a new state law that bars juveniles from being imprisoned for more than 15 years, in the hopes of securing his release, Levenson said. Barnes did contract the virus while in San Quentin but has since recovered.

A judge approved Barnes’ release on Friday morning, and he is expected to be sent home by the end of next week, Levenson said. Attorneys are still seeking to have his conviction vacated, though it is unclear whether prosecutors will oppose that motion.

Grace could not immediately be reached for comment. Levenson declined to discuss other evidence that might lead a court to vacate Barnes’ conviction.

Attorneys with the Project for the Innocent said sheriff’s investigators had simply been overzealous in arresting Barnes without additional evidence.

“The more we investigated, the more obvious it became that Emon was innocent,” attorney Michael Petersen said in a statement. “Emon was not in a gang. He was a quiet kid in a bad neighborhood. The police were simply way off when they set their sights on him.”