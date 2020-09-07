Sunday was one of the hottest days recorded in Southern California. A tally of historic heat

Sunday’s heat wave broke all-time high temperature records in some areas.

But even where the broiling temperatures didn’t set all-time records, the conditions were unbearable for many and marked the hottest conditions in years.

The National Weather Service called Sunday “one of the hottest days since official weather records began across much of Southwestern California.” Officials noted the heat peaked in the afternoon, but cooling overnight was minimal.

Woodland Hills made national headlines with a 121-degree reading that marked the hottest temperature ever recorded at an official National Weather Service station in Los Angeles County.

Other locations to hit all-time highs:

Escondido 115 degrees

Paso Robles 117

Idyllwild 104

Chino 121

Van Nuys Airport 118

San Luis Obispo Airport 117

Dozens of other locations hit new highs for the day:



Los Angeles County

Stunt Ranch 122 degrees

Winnetka 122

Northridge 120

Chatsworth 119

Topanga 118

Beverly Hills (Highlands) 118

West Hills 118

Porter Ranch 117

Duarte 117

Malibu Canyon 117

Agoura Hills 116

Santa Fe Dam A116

Malibu Lake 115

Saugus 115

San Rafael Hills 115

Santa Clarita 115

Pasadena 114

La Crescenta 114

Sierra Madre 114

Rancho Palos Verdes 113

Bouquet Canyon 113

Ventura County

Fillmore (Foothills) 120 degrees

Oak View 120

Thousand Oaks Civic Center 119

Fillmore Fish Hatchery 118

Ojai 118

Harmon 118

Cheeseboro 117

Piru 117

Westlake Village 116

East Simi Valley 116

Aliso Canyon 115

Casitas 115

Santa Paula 113

Ozena 111

Moorpark 111

Newbury Park 110



Santa Barbara County

Solvang 122 degrees

Los Prietos 119

Santa Ynez Airport 117

Refugio Hills 115

San Marcos Pass 115

Gaviota Pass 114

Mission Creek 113

Carpinteria Hills 112

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden 112

West Cuyama 111

Montecito Hills 111

Lompoc Hills 110

Gaviota Beach 109

Santa Barbara city 102

San Luis Obispo County

Arroyo Grande 117 degrees

Atascadero 115

Santa Margarita Booster 114

Las Tablas 114

Hearst Castle 109

La Panza 108

Branch Mountain 105

Davis Peak 104

Orange County

Anaheim 105 degrees

Santa Ana 110

Riverside County

Palm Springs 120 degrees

Riverside 117

Indio 116

Sunday turned out to be even hotter in many areas than Saturday, when more records were broken.

In Woodland Hills, the mercury climbed to 117 degrees by 3 p.m., making it the hottest day ever recorded there in September, breaking the record of 115 set in 1979. Burbank reached 113, tying its monthly record set in 1971. Van Nuys hit 115. Officials said at least three areas on Saturday tied or topped all-time record highs: Alpine (113), El Cajon (114) and Idyllwild (103). The weather service said Burbank appeared to tie an all-time record at 114 degrees.

Climatologist Bill Patzert said Saturday that September heat waves are not new. But the extreme heat — and the duration of heat waves — is new. Over the last century, the average temperature in Los Angeles over the entire year has increased by about 5 degrees, Patzert said.

But the average temperature for the months of August and September has increased by 8 to 9 degrees, he said.

Although one- to two-day heat waves were the norm in the middle of the century, “now we see one-week heat waves,” he said.