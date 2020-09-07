More broiling temperatures on Labor Day, but also some signs of relief on the way

After a weekend of all-time high temperatures, the heat wave gripping Southern California will ease slightly on Monday — but many inland areas will remain in the triple digits.

Temperatures will fall about 10 degrees in many areas Monday. But you might not notice much improvement, given how hot it has been.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for many parts of the region through Monday night.

The National Weather Service said the coast will see the most relief Monday. Inland valleys will still see temperatures in the 105-117 range; foothills will hit the 103-115 range.

Advertisement

Another temperature drop is on tap for Tuesday.

Woodland Hills on Sunday recorded an all-time high of 121 degrees, which the National Weather Service said was the hottest temperature recorded at an official weather station in Los Angeles County.

It broke the old record of 119 degrees set in July 2006 and was one of several records to fall on Sunday. Escondido achieved an all-time high of 115 degrees, shattering a record set in 1909. Paso Robles also hit an all-time high at 117, as did Idyllwild (104) and Chino (121).

A woman in her late 40s was hiking on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains in Calabasas when she began to feel sick and collapsed at 2 p.m. Saturday, said L.A. County sheriff’s Deputy Juanita Navarro.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The official cause of death is still unknown, Navarro said.

Advertisement

Because of the dangerous heat wave, all trails in the Santa Monica Mountains are closed through Labor Day, Malibu Search and Rescue said in a tweet.

In Angeles National Forest, the Sheriff’s Department search and rescue team performed an air rescue Saturday on a semiconscious hiker suffering from heat exhaustion on the popular Strawberry Peak trail, where temperatures often soar because it has minimal shade in the afternoon.