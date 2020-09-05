Southern California heat wave could break all-time records, raising fears of effects

A dangerous and potentially historic heat wave is forecast to tighten its grip on Southern California this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to reach 118 degrees in Woodland Hills, 114 in Pasadena, 112 in Burbank and 110 in Simi Valley on Saturday and Sunday, said David Sweet, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“Some of these temperatures could be the all-time record for the location,” Sweet said.

Already on Friday, a record-high temperature of 109 degrees was set at Palmdale Airport, breaking the old record of 107 set on that date in 1955. Lancaster Fox Field tied a record of 108 also set in 1955.

The forecast prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue an emergency proclamation aimed at shoring up California’s energy capacity and staving off the kind of power outages and rolling blackouts that left tens of thousands of residents in the dark during the last big heat wave.

The California Independent System Operator, which runs the power grid for most of the state, has issued a statewide flex alert — calling for residents to voluntarily cut back their electricity consumption from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

The heat is coming from a strong area of high pressure, “like a big dome of warm air, and it’s sitting directly over the area,” Sweet said.

That means temperatures also won’t drop as much overnight as usual, dipping to the high 80s in the foothill areas and the 70s in most other places, he said.

“That does not allow the body to cool off very much and that’s one reason we’re very concerned about this heat wave,” Sweet said.

Officials are warning of an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses. People are advised to drink plenty of water and stay inside in air conditioning. Those who don’t have air conditioning should try to go to a neighbor’s home or cooling center.

The city of Los Angeles has opened five cooling centers, and L.A. County has dozens more listed on its website.

People are also urged to check on those who are vulnerable, including older friends and neighbors, children and pets.

“High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly,” Dr. Muntu Davis, L.A. County health officer, said in a statement.

Another concern is the possibility of fire. The National Weather Service has issued a red-flag warning, which indicates critical fire weather conditions, for the valleys and mountains of Southern California that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday, Sweet said.

In addition to the heat, relative humidities are expected to drop down into the single digits Sunday afternoon, with little recovery overnight.

In Santa Barbara County, a red-flag warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday through 10 p.m. Monday because of the heat, low humidities and gusty “sundowner” winds, forecasters said.

The brunt of the heat is expected to hit the area Saturday into Monday. The high-pressure system will remain over the area through Monday but will weaken, allowing a bit more cooling in coastal areas starting Monday afternoon, Sweet said. But temperatures will remain above normal, and the valleys and inland areas will remain under an excessive heat warning through Monday, he said.

The triple-digit temperatures coincide with Labor Day weekend, which is typically one of the busiest beach days of the summer even absent a record-breaking heat wave.

As Southern California’s coastal communities brace for an influx of visitors, public health officials are describing the weekend as a crucial test of whether Californians can slow the spread of the coronavirus by moderating their individual behaviors.

Beaches will remain fully open on Labor Day, unlike Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. But public health officials have cautioned they could order them to be shut down if they become overcrowded and people fail to follow the rules.

Those rules are: Wear a mask at all times unless you’re in the water or eating or drinking, keep six feet apart from all those who don’t live in your household and abstain from gatherings and group sports including beach volleyball.

“We have an opportunity this holiday weekend to change the trajectory of the virus in L.A. County,” Barbara Ferrer, the county health director, said in a statement.

Times staff writer Luke Money contributed to this report.