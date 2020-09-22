Anaheim man killed trying to stop thief from stealing his van

Jose DeJesus Berrelleza, 33, was killed Tuesday morning while trying to stop a thief from stealing his van.

(Jeff Mundy)

An Anaheim man was killed Tuesday morning while trying to stop the theft of his work van from his driveway, police said.

Jose DeJesus Berrelleza, 33, was getting ready for work about 6 a.m. when he noticed someone was trying to steal his van from his home in the 100 block of South Melinda Circle, said Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.

Berrelleza ran outside and tried to stop the theft, but he fell to the ground and was run over by his own van, Carringer said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found the van two hours later and about 1.5 miles from Berrelleza’s home, Carringer said. Several people inside the vehicle were detained. Investigators were still trying to determine their involvement in the crime, Carringer said, and no one had been charged as of Tuesday evening.

