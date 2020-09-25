How UC Berkeley handled a regent’s ‘inappropriate’ support letter to get student admitted

Documents released late Friday provided new details on how UC Berkeley handled what a recent state audit called an “inappropriate letter of support” from University of California Regent Richard Blum to get an applicant admitted despite the student’s “uncompetitive” ranking by admission readers.

The redacted documents, released by the California State Auditor’s Office, showed that Blum sent the letter to current UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ. Blum told Christ he wanted to “express my support” for an “outstanding” applicant on the waitlist who “embodies all the qualities we look for in our students.”

“Beyond college, I can see [the applicant] as a devoted alumnus who will greatly contribute to the CAL community,” Blum wrote. He asked Christ to give the student “every consideration” as a “worthy addition” to the undergraduate class.

The date of the letter was redacted, but the other documents released indicate Blum wrote it in spring or summer of 2018, during Christ’s first year as chancellor and after regular admissions decisions for prospective freshmen are released in late March.

Advertisement

Blum’s intervention came in one of 64 cases identified in an 82-page state audit on UC’s admission policies in which applicants were admitted using inappropriate factors, such as connections to donors, staff and alumni. Among them, 55 cases involved UC Berkeley, with four at UCLA, four at UC Santa Barbara and one at UC San Diego.

Blum, a wealthy San Francisco financier, and his wife, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), previously said they would not comment on the matter.

UC Berkeley spokeswoman Janet Gilmore said Friday night that the campus would decline to comment because the matter is under review by the UC Office of the President’s ethics, compliance and audit services office. She said the chancellor’s administrative staff “routinely directs correspondence it receives to other campus offices, as appropriate, for response and action.”

Gilmore also said Berkeley officials have asked the auditor for the underlying documents that led to the findings “for several months now” but have not yet directly received any material.

Advertisement

Margarita Fernández, a spokeswoman for the state auditor’s office, said Friday that the documents show that UC Berkeley accepted the Blum letter “contrary to its admissions process and policy.” A 1996 Board of Regents policy allows members to send letters of recommendation, when appropriate, during the regular admissions process. But Blum sent his letter outside those bounds, after the applicant had been denied initial admission and placed on the waitlist, the audit showed.

UC policy allows letters of recommendation only if requested by admissions officials under specific circumstances that Fernández said did not apply in the Blum case. She said the applicant had already submitted two other letters of recommendation — which is the maximum allowed under UC policy. Berkeley is not supposed to accept or consider letters of recommendation as part of the waitlist decision process, she said.

Yet the letter was not only accepted, it was also discussed by high-level campus officials — treatment not afforded other applicants, Fernández said.

According to the emails, Christ’s executive assistant, Carolyn Koo, forwarded the letter from Blum — along with a letter from an unidentified regent emeritus advocating for a different student — to MiHi Ahn, executive vice president of the UC Berkeley Foundation, the university’s primary private fundraising arm. Koo asked Ahn to respond to Blum and the regent emeritus on behalf of Christ.

Advertisement

Blum has been an important contributor to Berkeley over the years. In 2006, he donated $15 million to launch the Blum Center for Developing Economies to address global poverty and subsequent contributions to expand that work.

The regent emeritus, whose name was redacted from the documents, made a point of mentioning a potential forthcoming donation in the letter. “A small ps: my love for Berkeley recently led to my urging a...client to donate” to Boalt Hall, the former name of the UC Berkeley law school. The redacted emails appeared to indicate that the applicant was not admitted.

Ahn sent an email to Amy Jarich, then assistant vice chancellor and director of admissions, alerting her to the two letters.

“I’m going to draft a letter of response that basically says, ‘there’s a bright line between us and admissions and we have no influence, but we will forward the letters to admissions.’ Just FYI...of course everyone here knows the letters are not considered unless requested,” Ahn wrote.

Advertisement

In a second email to Jarich forwarding the letters, Ahn reiterated that she planned to draft a response to Blum and the regent emeritus from Christ’s office saying that “we have no influence but we will go ahead and forward the letter, (but of course we are all well aware that these letters carry no weight). But we can just say we forwarded them.’”

Sometime after the emails, Jarich discussed which students to admit from the waitlist with Greg Dubrow, then director of research and policy analysis in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions. The emails show that Jarich modified Dubrow’s plan for prioritizing the waitlisted students, placing recommendations made by her and the staff on top.

Ahn also provided a list of favored students — showing that the university’s fundraising arm communicated with admissions officers during decision-making periods. UC officials have repeatedly said that donations do not affect an applicant’s chances of acceptance.

In annotated notes written in red on the emails, the auditor’s office said the exchanges showed that Jarich determined her selection strategy after she received the letters from regents. “It is therefore likely that the applicant recommended by the Regent would have been on Amy’s list that she placed at the top of the priorities,” the auditor’s notes said.

Advertisement

Fernández said that additional emails showed that the directors of admissions and development met to discuss whom to accept from the waitlist after they received copies of Blum’s letter. The day after the meeting, Fernández said, Berkeley admitted the applicant. The audit said the applicant had a 26% chance of admission based on the scores given by the campus application readers.

“These factors led us to conclude that the letter appears to have influenced UCB’s decision to admit this student,” Fernández wrote in an email to The Times.

Jarich left her position as admissions director in October 2018 and joined the UC Berkeley Summer Sessions and Study Abroad program in London as an international specialist, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Dubrow also left the admissions office, in November 2018, his LinkedIn profile says, and he is currently director of information strategy and analytics at the Haas School of Business Development and Alumni Relations.

Advertisement

Berkeley has since hired a new director of undergraduate admissions, Olufemi “Femi” Ogundele.

Fernández said the communication between the Berkeley fundraising and admissions offices demonstrated by the emails underscored the pressing need for reform.

“Ultimately, it is the UC system’s responsibility to ensure fairness in its admissions process, which is why based on what we found in the audit we recommended that all communications between Admissions and Fundraising about applicants or prospective applicants be strictly prohibited,” Fernández said.