Driver arrested for attempted murder at Yorba Linda protest against police brutality

A woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after driving her car into a crowd during a demonstration in Yorba Linda involving protesters against police brutality and counter-demonstrators, authorities said.

Two people were injured in the incident, according to Sgt. Dennis Breckner of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

One man suffered two broken legs and was hospitalized and one woman suffered major and moderate injuries throughout her body, he said.

The driver of the vehicle was not identified.

The original protest was advertised as a march against police brutality, social injustice and systemic racism, according to a flier posted on Instagram by the Urban Organizers Coalition.

It was scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday outside the Yorba Linda Library on Imperial Boulevard.

A counter-demonstration held by Trump supporters was slated to start at the same time. The two groups faced off with protesters shouting “Black Lives Matter” and their counterparts yelling “U.S.A.,” according to the Orange County Register.

The Sheriff’s Department received multiple reports of physical altercations between the two groups, Breckner said. They also received reports that someone was displaying a firearm.

He estimated that there were a total of 250 people from both sides.

The Sheriff’s Department declared an unlawful assembly and put out an order for the crowd to disperse. The department also placed a request for additional resources throughout the county.

Shortly before 3 p.m. video posted on social media shows a white car driving into a group of people, many of whom were waving Trump 2020 and American flags.

“The people in the crowd that were hit were in the Trump support group,” Breckner said.

Members of the Urban Organizers Coalition did not respond to a request for comment.

One additional person was arrested for refusing to disperse, but the area was mostly cleared by 4 p.m. and all streets are open, Breckner said.