Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

L.A. will be ticketing on street-sweeping days again starting Oct. 15

A bicyclist peddles by a row of parked cars on Kingsley Drive in Koreatown.
A stretch of Kingsley Drive in Koreatown is free of parked cars on one side to make way for street sweeping in 2015.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Dakota SmithStaff Writer 
Sep. 30, 2020
2:47 PM
Share

The Los Angeles City Council moved Wednesday to resume enforcement of street parking violations following a department report that cited complaints about trash piling up on roadways and a drop in city revenue.

City officials halted enforcement amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that cost many Angelenos their jobs and forced others to work from home, ultimately creating more competition for parking spots in some neighborhoods.

Now, traffic officers will return to handing out $73 street sweeping enforcement tickets beginning Oct. 15. Enforcement of rules pertaining to abandoned and oversize vehicles, overnight restrictions, peak-hour and anti-gridlock zones, and expired registrations also will resume on that date.

The impounding of vehicles that serve as dwellings will be delayed while the city comes up with a “next step” plan, under an amendment submitted Wednesday by City Councilman Joe Buscaino.

Advertisement

Enforcement of expired preferential parking district permits will also start Oct. 15.

Parking citation revenue has plunged, according to a Department of Transportation report released last month. The pandemic-related delay of normal parking enforcement is one of the main drivers for the $6-million revenue loss each month, department officials said in the report.

California

L.A.’s poorest patients endure long delays to see medical specialists. Some die waiting

Los Angeles, CA, August 24, 2019 - Majid Vatandoust, a 49-year old heating and air conditioning technician from Canoga Park, who went to LAC clinic Mid-Valley for a check-up in early 2014. He had unintentionally lost about 20 pounds and routine tests found he was anemic and had blood in his stool, all early indicators of potentially deadly colon cancer. His doctor put in a request via eConsult for a colonoscopy but was denied, his medical records show. The gastroenterologist who turned down the request without ever seeing Vatandoust said the test used to detect blood in Vatandoust's stool was "not valid for patients under 50 years old." Thousands of patients in L.A. County's public hospital system who endure long, sometimes deadly delays to see medical specialists, a Times investigation has found. Doctors, nurses and patients describe chronic waits that leave the sick with intolerable pain, worsening illnesses and a growing sense of hopelessness. According to a Times data analysis of more than 860,000 requests for specialty care at the L.A. County Department of Health Services, a sprawling safety-net system that serves more than 2 million, primarily the region's poorest and most vulnerable residents. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A.’s poorest patients endure long delays to see medical specialists. Some die waiting

Thousands of patients in L.A. County’s public hospital system face long, sometimes deadly waits to see specialists, a Times investigation has found. The system serves primarily the region’s poorest and most vulnerable residents.

More Coverage

Timeline: Three L.A. County patients wait months for care. Two die waiting
How we reported the story

Revenue may continue to drop following planned city employee furloughs, a recently approved separation agreement with unions, and position vacancies, according to the report.

Advertisement

The report noted that “after months without street sweeping, the debris and trash build up around unmoved vehicles creates a public health and safety concern with vermin and rodent infestations.”

“Even with the [complaint] line closed, LADOT receives daily complaints from disgruntled residents requesting vehicles be cited and/or removed. Prior to COVID-19, LADOT’s abandoned complaint line received an average of 10,500 abandoned vehicle complaints per month or 126,000 per year,” the report said.

The city is also working on new economic relief programs for citation amnesty and early citation payment, according to the report.

Mayor Eric Garcetti talked about launching a program to incentivize people to pay citations early during his first run for mayor, but it never happened.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith covers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement