Plane crashes in flood channel between Hawthorne Airport and 105 Freeway

An ultralight plane has crashed next to Hawthorne Airport and one person has died, Los Angeles County firefighters said Sunday morning.

The crash was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a flood channel next to the airport, near 120th Street and the 105 Freeway, the department said in a tweet.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a single-engine Evolution REVO Air Trike with one person aboard. County firefighters reported one person was dead at the scene.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The incident did not appear to shut down any lanes on the freeway leading to or from Los Angeles International Airport.