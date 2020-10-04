Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Plane crashes in flood channel between Hawthorne Airport and 105 Freeway

An ultralight aircraft crashed at Hawthorne Municipal Airport on Sunday.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Joseph SernaStaff Writer 
Oct. 4, 2020
11:53 AM
Share

An ultralight plane has crashed next to Hawthorne Airport and one person has died, Los Angeles County firefighters said Sunday morning.

The crash was reported after 9:30 a.m. in a flood channel next to the airport, near 120th Street and the 105 Freeway, the department said in a tweet.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a single-engine Evolution REVO Air Trike with one person aboard. County firefighters reported one person was dead at the scene.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The incident did not appear to shut down any lanes on the freeway leading to or from Los Angeles International Airport.

California
Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a Metro reporter who has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2012.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement