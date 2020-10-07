Man in critical condition after being shot by sheriff’s deputy at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

A patient who was allegedly trying to destroy medical equipment at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center was in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night by a sheriff’s deputy, officials said.

The patient, a man 30 to 40 years old, first attacked the equipment, then attempted to smash a window with a metal medical device at about 11:15 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies who were working a security detail at the Torrance hospital came to help. A deputy was moving other patients away from the commotion when the man “turned his attention on the deputy,” who shot him, the release said.

Sheriff’s officials have not said what threat the man, who has not been identified, posed to the deputy. No other patients, medical staff or deputies were injured.

Advertisement

The hospital offered a different narrative. According to medical center officials, the man, who was being treated for previous injuries, “became agitated” and tried to enter a neighboring patient’s room, which sheriff’s deputies were guarding.

“The patient became aggressive and was subsequently shot by the deputies,” the hospital’s communications manager, LaVasha Floyd, said in a statement.

Anish Mahajan, acting CEO and chief medical officer for Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said in an email that the man was “shot by law enforcement in response to an attack on another patient.”

Hospital workers immediately began treating the man wounded by the deputy.

Advertisement

“I want to thank the staff caring for the patients in the area where this occurred for their swift response to care for the patient who had been shot and to ensure the physical and psychological safety of the other patients and each other on the unit,” Mahajan wrote in an email to staff members.

In another law enforcement shooting at Harbor-UCLA five years ago, a Los Angeles police officer fatally shot a mentally ill patient, Ruben Herrera. Authorities said Herrera, 26, attacked officers and reached for their guns.

The officers knew that Herrera had bipolar disorder, and there were no fingerprints on the officers’ guns, said an attorney for Herrera’s parents, who won $3.5 million in a lawsuit against the city.