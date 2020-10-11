Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

3 arrested after stabbing on Santa Monica Pier, police say

An aerial view of closed Santa Monica Pier earlier this year shows the Ferris wheel and ocean beyond.
The Santa Monica Pier, shown during a coronavirus-related closure earlier this year, was the site of a stabbing Saturday.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Oct. 11, 2020
12:19 PM
Share

Three people were arrested after a stabbing at the Santa Monica Pier wounded three men Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a fight on the pier at about 8:30 p.m. and found there had been a stabbing, Capt. Saul Rodriguez of the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement.

Three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The most seriously injured man was in stable condition, Rodriguez said.

Two men and a woman were arrested in connection with the incident, he said. Their identities were not released.

Advertisement

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the fight.

California
Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement