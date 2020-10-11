3 arrested after stabbing on Santa Monica Pier, police say

Three people were arrested after a stabbing at the Santa Monica Pier wounded three men Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a fight on the pier at about 8:30 p.m. and found there had been a stabbing, Capt. Saul Rodriguez of the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement.

Three men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The most seriously injured man was in stable condition, Rodriguez said.

Two men and a woman were arrested in connection with the incident, he said. Their identities were not released.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the fight.