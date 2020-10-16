Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Black man is killed during encounter with sheriff’s deputies in Willowbrook

By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Oct. 16, 2020
9:13 PM
A Black man was shot and killed Friday during an encounter with one or more Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies.

The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of East 121 Street in Willowbrook, an unincorporated area of the county near Compton, the department said in a statement.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

Sheriff’s officials did not release any other information about the shooting. An investigation by homicide investigators was underway.

