Burglars steal thousands of dollars in equipment from American Legion Post in Riverside

Burglars broke into an American Legion Post building in Riverside early Saturday morning and stole an estimated $30,000 worth of equipment from veterans, police said.

Police were searching for any information that could lead to the capture of the burglars, who fled in a dark-colored SUV with two shining-knight statues and several large trashcans containing tools and equipment, authorities said.

“We don’t want to see anybody get targeted, including a Legion Post that’s supposed to be a resource for veterans,” said Ryan Railsback, spokesman for the Riverside Police Department. “Hopefully people will come forward and help identify those who committed this crime.”

The manager of the American Legion Post 289 notified police of the burglary about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. Security video shows the burglars entering the building, which is under renovation, between 4:15 and 5:30 a.m. to steal the items.

Organizers have set up a fundraising page on GoFundMe to help the veterans recover the loss.

“Our post is under remodeling and all volunteers. Last night our post was burglarized and we lost materials and most of our tools,” their post indicates.

As of Sunday afternoon, the group had raised about $2,800.