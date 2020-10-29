Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Traffic stop turns up grenade launcher in San Diego

A grenade launcher was found during a traffic stop in San Diego.
San Diego police said they found this grenade launcher during a traffic stop.
(San Diego Police Department)
By Teri Figueroa
Oct. 29, 2020
7:53 AM
Share
SAN DIEGO — 

A routine traffic stop in a residential neighborhood in San Diego earlier this month turned up a couple of unusual items, most notably a small grenade launcher, San Diego police said Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, the department shared photos of the finds made in the 11 p.m. Oct. 15 traffic stop in Del Cerro. A search of the car also turned up a stun gun that looked like a cellphone, and a loaded handgun.

Officers stopped the vehicle for expired tags, Sgt. Matthew Botkin said. The driver had a suspended license. The owner of the car was in the passenger seat.

Advertisement

Officers found a loaded handgun in the glove box, Botkin said. In a backpack in the front seat, they found an M203 grenade launcher, which is illegal in California. The grenade launcher can be attached to a rifle and can shoot 40 mm rounds.

Botkin said officers also found illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Both occupants of the car were arrested on suspicion of multiple counts, and at least one was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun.

Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

California
Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement