CSUSB investigating university officer who allegedly pulled a gun on another officer

Cal State San Bernardino is investigating an incident involving two university police officers — one of whom drew a gun and allegedly aimed it at the other.

The incident, caught on surveillance footage, took place in mid-September and occurred after an officer instructed another to enforce the university’s face covering requirement — a mandate issued by the state. According to attorney Tristan Pelayes, the conversation escalated when his client questioned the legal authority of imposing the rule and asked the other sergeant how to go about enforcing the mandate.

“That conversation led to the sergeant losing his temper and ultimately pulling a gun on my client,” Pelayes said in an interview with ABC-7.

Footage of the incident shows what appears to be a conversation turned heated. The officer in question pulls his gun out and points it toward the other officer at close range, who, in turn, points his finger back. A third officer was also present during the event.

“We are aware of the incident, and an internal investigation is ongoing. Thus we have no additional comment at this time,” assistant director for strategic communication at CSUSB said Friday.

The officer also filed a report with San Bernardino police, Pelayes said. The Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment.

The university, which resides in a tier 1 county for widespread risk of infection, has primarily defaulted to virtual instruction and plans to continue as such in January. Students and faculty are required to submit a health screening before visiting campus.