California

UCLA police seek details on Mercedes convertible after alleged hate crime

People walking in the shade on brick walkways alongside a row of blue banners reading "#1 UCLA."
The incident took place on Christmas Eve near the UCLA campus in Westwood.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Jaweed Kaleem
Staff Writer
The UCLA Police Department said investigators are looking into a possible anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime targeting a student near campus on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened at 6 p.m. as the student was walking in the 11000 block of Weyburn Avenue by Westwood Village.

Police said a black Mercedes convertible with four people in it pulled up next to the student. Officials said one person yelled a “homophobic slur” and another thew “wads of paper” at the pedestrian.

UCLA police did not say what the slur was, and said the investigation is ongoing.

Woodland Hills, CA - February 27: Jewish students at El Camino Real High School walkout in response to recent antisemitic incidents at the school on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 in Woodland Hills, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘It is unacceptable’: L.A. County hate crimes reached an all-time high last year

A report from Los Angeles County’s Commission on Human Relations cites 1,350 hate crimes — an increase of 45% from the year before.

Hate crimes were up 45% last year in L.A. County, according to a county report released this month. The 1,350 hate crimes in 2023 — the highest number since the county started tallying them in 1980 — were fueled by an increase in crimes targeting LGBTQ+, Jewish and Black people.

In 2022, the county identified a total of 930 hate crimes. Before 2023, the highest number — 1,031 — was in 2001. That was the year of the Sept. 11 attacks, after which hate crimes increased nationally.

Jaweed Kaleem

Jaweed Kaleem is an education reporter at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers news and features on K-12 and higher education. He specializes in reporting on campus activism and culture, including issues on free speech, religion, race and politics. Kaleem previously worked for The Times as a Los Angeles-based national correspondent and a London-based foreign correspondent. Follow him on Bluesky @jaweedkaleem.bsky.social and X @jaweedkaleem.

