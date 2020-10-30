Fright night in the Southland: Halloween photos during a pandemic

Boo.
It should be time to dress up and collect candy, but not in 2020. Eight months into the COVID-19 pandemic, though, Los Angeles is doing its best to
get into the All Hallows’ spirit.
In neighborhoods throughout the Southland, elaborate decorations and drive-through celebrations are keeping Halloween alive. Take a look.
Brentwood
A pedestrian walks past a home with a ghostly entrance on 25th Street in Brentwood.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
A family visits a home in Brentwood that’s decorated for Halloween.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
The Brentwood home features a scary “Alice in Wonderland” scene.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Carbon Canyon
A skeleton perched on a bench encourages motorists to slow down near the Sleepy Hollow community on Carbon Canyon Road in Orange County.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Watts
Aadori Jackson, 4, strikes a pose with Black Panther (Rakeem Addison) at Nickerson Gardens in Watts. Addison, director of the DJ Rara Foundation, dressed up to pass out candy.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Monterey Park
Soap bubbles and Halloween decorations greet visitors at Bruggemeyer Library during the Monterey Park Candy Caravan. The drive-through trick-or-treat was held at five locations throughout the city.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Woodland Hills
A costumed youngster enjoys the ride during the drive-through Hauntoween LA experience in Woodland Hills.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Dancing skeletons at the drive-through Hauntoween LA in Woodland Hills.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Reseda
A pedestrian makes her way past a decorated home on Victory Boulevard in Reseda.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)