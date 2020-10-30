Fright night in the Southland: Halloween photos during a pandemic

Boo.

It should be time to dress up and collect candy, but not in 2020. Eight months into the COVID-19 pandemic, though, Los Angeles is doing its best to get into the All Hallows’ spirit.

In neighborhoods throughout the Southland, elaborate decorations and drive-through celebrations are keeping Halloween alive. Take a look.



Brentwood

A pedestrian walks past a home with a ghostly entrance on 25th Street in Brentwood. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A family visits a home in Brentwood that’s decorated for Halloween. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The Brentwood home features a scary “Alice in Wonderland” scene. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Carbon Canyon

A skeleton perched on a bench encourages motorists to slow down near the Sleepy Hollow community on Carbon Canyon Road in Orange County. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Watts

Aadori Jackson, 4, strikes a pose with Black Panther (Rakeem Addison) at Nickerson Gardens in Watts. Addison, director of the DJ Rara Foundation, dressed up to pass out candy. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Monterey Park

Soap bubbles and Halloween decorations greet visitors at Bruggemeyer Library during the Monterey Park Candy Caravan. The drive-through trick-or-treat was held at five locations throughout the city. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Woodland Hills

A costumed youngster enjoys the ride during the drive-through Hauntoween LA experience in Woodland Hills. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Dancing skeletons at the drive-through Hauntoween LA in Woodland Hills. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Reseda