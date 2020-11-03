Prop. 18, which would allow some 17-year-olds to vote, too close to call in early election returns

Proposition 18, which would allow 17-year-olds to vote in primary and special elections if they turn 18 before the next general election, was too close to call early Tuesday night as elections officials across California continue to tally ballots.

If the proposed amendment to the state Constitution is approved, California would join at least 18 other states that allow some 17-year-olds to cast ballots, from red states such as Kentucky and Mississippi to blue states that include Illinois and Maryland.

Under current California law, residents must be 18 to vote in any election.

The ballot measure was endorsed by the California Democratic Party, along with party leaders Gov. Gavin Newsom and Secretary of State Alex Padilla. Supporters argued that the measure would help encourage young Californians to engage in the political process, and provide a real-world understanding of what they learn in high school civics classes.

The California Republican Party opposed Proposition 18, along with the anti-tax Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn. Opponents argue that 17-year-olds should not be able to vote on complex tax and bond proposals that will not directly affect them, and they also question whether most high school students that age have enough maturity and life experience to take part in an election.

The Democrat-controlled Legislature voted in June to place Proposition 18 on the ballot.

Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco), one of the authors of the proposed constitutional amendment, said Proposition 18 was a “modest” effort to expand voting rights in California, since the 17-year-olds eligible to vote were close to 18 anyway. Mullin’s father, former South San Francisco Assemblyman Gene Mullin, first introduced the measure 16 years ago.