More money for social services? L.A. County voters will decide on Measure J

Los Angeles County voters on Tuesday were strongly favoring passage of a ballot measure that would divert more county funds to social services and jail diversion program, according to early results from the L.A. County registrar-recorder’s office.

With 18% of the in-person ballots counted along with 81% of mail-in ballots, 58% of voters had cast ballots in favor of the proposal, called Measure J, according to the results.

Measure J, if it passes, would require that 10% of locally generated, unrestricted county money — estimated between $360 million and $900 million — be spent on a variety of social services, including housing, mental health treatment and investments in communities disproportionally harmed by racism. The county would be prohibited from using the money on prisons, jails or law enforcement agencies.

The measure was placed on the ballot by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors amid growing calls for criminal justice reforms after a spate of local police shootings and the police killing of George Floyd.

Supporters said the police shootings gave momentum to long-standing efforts to increase non-law-enforcement investments in communities of color.

“We have tried building political movements out of the loss of life in Los Angeles County and to fight just for some crumbs in the budget, and what we continue to be told is, ‘There’s no money for alternatives to incarceration, there’s no money to expand mental health’” and addiction treatment, said Eunisses Hernandez, co-chair of the Re-Imagine L.A. County campaign, which led the charge on supporting Measure J.

Opponents of Measure J include the Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, which has spent more than $3.5 million on campaign advertising on TV and social media.

While Measure J doesn’t call directly for police budget cuts, opponents say that money would inevitably be slashed from law enforcement, with L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, in a tweet, going so far as to raise the specter of a “Mad Max” future in the region if the measure passes.

Some believed the measure was rushed, including the League of Women Voters of L.A. County, which was neutral on the measure.

The league’s members believed the Board of Supervisors should have spent more time analyzing the effectiveness of current social services county programs.

Political experts agree it’s hard to discern how voters will swing on Measure J.

Former Supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky said usually it’s important for the supervisors to make the case for a funding measure over a period of time.

“In this particular instance, the case was being made on national television every day from the murder of George Floyd forward,” said Yaroslavsky, who represented the 3rd District until 2014.