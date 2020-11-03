Measure RR, L.A. school bond for modernization and technology, ahead in early vote totals

Measure RR, which would provide $7 billion for building, repairing and modernizing local public schools, surged to a strong start in early vote tallies Tuesday night. To pass, the measure needs 55% of the votes cast within L.A. Unified boundaries, which extend beyond the city of Los Angeles. Early results showed the tax measure with a majority well above the needed margin.

School bonds in Los Angeles and statewide have not fared well lately, but supporters of Measure RR had reason for optimism — there was no significant opposition campaign and the November electorate was expected to be more tax friendly.

A possible parallel would be Measure Q, which the school district put on the ballot in 2008 . That earlier $7-billion bond measure passed easily during the November election that brought Barack Obama to office. Then as now, liberal-leaning Democrats were especially inspired to vote. Some of the Measure Q money remains, but all of it is committed to projects, and there’s a substantial additional need for repairs and upgrades across the largest school district in California.

Advertisement

The long list includes work on ceilings, bus purchases, new air conditioners and seismic retrofits. Also on the list are mobile computers and other technology. Money also could be used to pay for a portion of the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic — although officials hope that funding for this purpose will come from elsewhere.

To make the bond tax more appealing — and less noticeable — L.A. Unified officials structured the overall tax rate for schools to remain about where it is now, through 2034, before the tax rate begins to taper off over the following 20 years. The annual property tax payment for schools during that peak period would be about $140 per $100,000 of assessed property value. This figure would include Measure RR and other previously passed bonds that taxpayers are still paying off.

If Measure RR were defeated, the tax rate for schools would decline sooner as earlier bonds are retired.

The share of that tax bill resulting from Measure RR by itself would work out, on average, to $22 a year per $100,000 of assessed property value.

Advertisement

The Measure RR tax rates are linked to the assessed value of residential and commercial properties. Measure RR proceeds, instead of going to the district’s general fund — where they could be used, for example, to pay for teachers and nurses — would pay for construction and facilities-related purchases. This kind of bond typically fuels the construction industry, and business and labor groups united in support .