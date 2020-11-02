Election 2020 live updates: Campaign enters final day with focus on Pennsylvania

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden focused on Pennsylvania during the final campaign weekend, a state many experts say could decide the race.

Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, plan to continue canvassing the battleground state today, while Trump holds five rallies, with stops in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Michigan.

