Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Metro offers free bus, rail and bike fares on election day

A Metro bus driver wears a mask.
A metro bus driver wears a face mask while driving the route along Soto Street in Los Angeles.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Share

In an effort to encourage voter turnout, Los Angeles Metro is offering free fares on public transit all day on election day.

Riders can ride any Metro bus or train free of charge until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

The Metro bike share program will also offer free 30-minute rides through midnight, “so that everyone has a chance to roll to the polls,” the agency said. Rides longer than 30 minutes will cost $1.75 for each additional half-hour.

Two stations, Union Station West and El Monte Station, have been turned into voting centers, which will be open until 8 p.m.

Advertisement

For those who wish to securely drop off their ballots, official drop boxes have been placed at several Metro stations:

  • A Line (Blue): Willow and Willowbrook/Rosa Parks
  • B Line (Red): Union Station, North Hollywood, 7th Street/Metro Center, Hollywood/Western, Vermont/Santa Monica, Wilshire/Vermont
  • C Line (Green): Aviation/LAX, Norwalk, Harbor Freeway Station
  • E Line (Expo): Expo/Vermont, La Cienega/Jefferson, Downtown Santa Monica
  • J Line (Silver): El Monte Bus Station, Harbor Freeway Station, Harbor Gateway Transit Center
  • G Line (Orange): Sepulveda Station, North Hollywood
  • L Line (Gold): Mariachi Plaza, Sierra Madre Villa

Metro is also partnering with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, Culver City Bus, Glendale, Palos Verdes Peninsula Transit Authority and Pasadena Transit to provide free or reduced-fare services.

In 2019, Metro’s board of directors voted to permanently offer free rides on federal and statewide election days to make it easier for people to travel to the polls, the agency said.

Advertisement

“The idea was to remove any potential barriers that we can, as a transit agency, in getting people to vote,” Metro spokesman Brian Haas said. “Our job is to move people around L.A. County as easily as possible, and that’s even more important on election day.”

California
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is a Metro reporter covering breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was an intern on The Times’ COVID-19 team who contributed to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement