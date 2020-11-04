Republican Rep. Devin Nunes gains narrow lead over newcomer, but it’s too close to call

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) has regained a narrow lead in a tight race for the seat in House District 22, but the race remained too close to call Tuesday night.

As of 11:15 p.m., Nunes had a narrow lead with 96% of precincts reporting in the district, which spans from south of Tulare to the northeast corner of Fresno, according to the Fresno County clerk’s office. Nunes has been in office since 2003 and won reelection victories without difficulty until 2018, when he faced Democratic challenger Andrew Janz, a Fresno County prosecutor.

Janz, and now Democratic candidate Phil Arballo, have portrayed the incumbent as being out of touch with issues in the Central Valley and a Trump ally.

“There is no separation between Donald Trump and Devin Nunes. [Voters] want someone that is not trying to push a political agenda, that is not a career politician,” Arballo told ABC30 last month.

Advertisement

On Twitter, Arballo thanked his supporters just before the polls closed. “Now, on to victory!” he said, although no winner had been declared as mail-in ballots were still being counted in the county.

I’d like to take a moment before polls close to thank everyone who supported me over the past year. We’ve run a powerful grassroots campaign & that was only possible because of the tremendous effort from each & every one of you. I am grateful. Now, on to victory! — Phil Arballo (@PhilArballo2020) November 4, 2020

Arballo trailed behind by only about 7,700 votes.

