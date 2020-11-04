Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Republican Rep. Devin Nunes gains narrow lead over newcomer, but it’s too close to call

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) in a 2017 file photo.
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) held a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Phil Arballo with 96% of precincts reporting.
(Associated Press )
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Republican Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) has regained a narrow lead in a tight race for the seat in House District 22, but the race remained too close to call Tuesday night.

As of 11:15 p.m., Nunes had a narrow lead with 96% of precincts reporting in the district, which spans from south of Tulare to the northeast corner of Fresno, according to the Fresno County clerk’s office. Nunes has been in office since 2003 and won reelection victories without difficulty until 2018, when he faced Democratic challenger Andrew Janz, a Fresno County prosecutor.

Check this page for live California election results

Janz, and now Democratic candidate Phil Arballo, have portrayed the incumbent as being out of touch with issues in the Central Valley and a Trump ally.

“There is no separation between Donald Trump and Devin Nunes. [Voters] want someone that is not trying to push a political agenda, that is not a career politician,” Arballo told ABC30 last month.

On Twitter, Arballo thanked his supporters just before the polls closed. “Now, on to victory!” he said, although no winner had been declared as mail-in ballots were still being counted in the county.

Arballo trailed behind by only about 7,700 votes.

CaliforniaCalifornia Law & Politics
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.

