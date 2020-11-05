Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fresno County Board of Supervisors to quarantine after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Fresno County administrative building in downtown Fresno.
A staff member at the Fresno County administrative building in downtown Fresno recently tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing all county supervisors to go into quarantine.
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
The Fresno County Board of Supervisors was instructed this week to quarantine at home after a staff member in the county’s downtown offices tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reporting by the Fresno Bee, the person who contracted the virus is a county supervisor. About 30 employees were asked to work from home for 14 days beginning Thursday. So far, none of the county supervisors are showing symptoms.

“As a precaution, we’ve closed the office downtown, and our protocol is to direct people to telework and quarantine,” Fresno County spokesman Jordan Scott told the Bee. “To my knowledge, no one is showing symptoms. But as a precaution, you don’t want to wait it out at work.”

The Board of Supervisors did not immediately respond to questions from The Times on Thursday evening, but county Supervisor Nathan Magsig told a local news station that he planned to be tested Friday.

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.

