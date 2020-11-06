Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Driver leads police on wild chase onto Van Nuys Airport runway

Van Nuys Airport
(Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Share
1

A person trying to evade police drove onto the runway of Van Nuys Airport on Friday morning as aircraft were preparing to take off and land nearby, authorities said.

With media helicopters chronicling the pursuit, the driver zigzagged across the runway of the small airport, which shut down during the incident.

As airport police officers in two black-and-white SUVs repeatedly tried to use PIT maneuvers — pursuit intervention techniques that knock the vehicle into a spin — the driver swerved along the tarmac before heading into a grassy area, then returning to the runway.

At one point, the driver skimmed by the airport hangar and sped past several parked executive jets. Video showed the driver’s hands raised through the sunroof as the dark-colored vehicle continued to evade patrol cars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pursuit lasted for at least 20 minutes, before the driver crashed through a perimeter fence and was apprehended, police said. The suspect’s identity was not released.

Los Angeles World Airports, which oversees the airport, is investigating the incident, and a spokesman said a statement would be provided later.

Share
California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.