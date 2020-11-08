Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Coronavirus continues to spread in Los Angeles County at summer levels

Customers are reminded they must wear masks at the Westfield Santa Anita shopping mall in Arcadia.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Kiera FeldmanStaff Writer 
Coronavirus infections continued to rise in Los Angeles County on Sunday at levels seen during the summer surge, and public health officials warned that the street celebrations that greeted the election news over the weekend could easily increase the spread.

Officials on Sunday announced more than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, marking the fourth consecutive day with more than 2,000 confirmed infections. Officials also confirmed two more deaths from the disease, a number that was probably lowered by weekend reporting delays.

There were 23 deaths reported on Friday and 15 on Saturday; Sunday’s numbers bring the total to 7,172 COVID-19 deaths to date, according to a news release from the county Department of Public Health. Across L.A. County, 322,207 COVID-19 cases overall have been recorded.

There are 851 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county; 29% of them are in intensive care, officials said. Statewide, cases continue to climb , but top health officials say California is not seeing the kind of sharp rise that occurred this summer.

On Saturday, county health officials warned that crowds and street celebrations following the results of the presidential election “are places where it is very easy and very likely for COVID-19 to spread.”

“Let us remember that no matter how we feel, we all have an obligation to protect each other from COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the L.A. County Department of Public Health. “Gathering with people outside of your household, especially in settings where people are shouting, chanting or singing and not distancing, can easily lead to increased cases of COVID-19.”

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Kiera Feldman

Kiera Feldman joined the Los Angeles Times as an investigative reporter in 2019. She came from ProPublica, where her reporting on New York City’s private trash industry exposed labor abuses and corruption, leading to a federal investigation and new city laws. She won the Livingston Award in 2015 for an investigation of college sexual assault mishandling. A longtime magazine journalist, before coming to the Times she reported for Harper’s, New Republic and elsewhere.

