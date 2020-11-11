Biden’s education transition team gets California leader: Linda Darling-Hammond

Linda Darling-Hammond, a leading figure in California education policy, is heading the education transition team for President-elect Joe Biden.

Darling-Hammond, 68, the president of the state Board of Education, said she would not accept the job of U.S. education secretary. Still, her role as leader of the transition suggests how Biden will likely move to alter policy, emphasizing stronger support for the nation’s public schools and their teachers.

The Stanford education professor emeritus has long stressed the importance of teacher quality, with research and advocacy that stresses the value of top-tier teacher preparation programs, continued professional development and retention in the profession.

Going into 2020, she helped set priorities for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s increased funding for education that were sharply curtailed amid the coronavirus emergency.

She is the founding president of the Palo Alto-based Learning Policy Institute and also founded the Stanford Center for Opportunity Policy in Education and helped redesign the Stanford Teacher Education Program.

While not vocally opposed to charter schools, she’s also not considered an advocate for these privately operated, government-funded public schools, most of which are nonunion. Darling-Hammond is generally considered to be an ally of teacher unions.

The Trump administration’s education department, led by Secretary Betsy DeVos, has supported the growth of charter schools — as did the Obama and Bush administrations before it.

The Biden camp did not make Darling-Hammond available for an interview, but Stef Feldman, the Biden campaign’s national policy director, took questions from reporters in an interview with the Education Writers Assn.

“When it comes to teachers, [Biden] is going to boost teacher pay and invest in professional development and help educators pay off their own student loans,” said Feldman.

Four members of the 20-person, all-volunteer education transition team are from the two national teachers unions.

Many experts have noted a bipartisan continuum of education policy during over the 16 years of the administrations of Bush and Obama. Both administrations exerted federal influence to promote test-based accountability and charter school growth. During the Trump administration, Congress returned more latitude over education policy to the states.

Any Biden education team would be expected to depart from the Trump administration, which attempted, largely without success, to expand federal funding vouchers, which parents could use to help pay for private school tuition. In higher education, the Trump administration pulled back from Obama-era directives that gave accusers more rights in pressing sexual harassment claims at colleges. DeVos called these policies an overreach that denied reasonable rights to the accused.

“There are a lot of ways in which the Trump administration has rolled back rights for students in this country,” Feldman said. “A lot of that deals with transgender students or students who have experienced sexual assault... Biden will absolutely reverse those rollbacks in policy in order to make sure that we are creating safe spaces, safe opportunities for our students in our schools.”

The Trump administration also tried to revive the private student loan industry. In contrast, the Biden administration will revive an Obama-era focus on abusive practices by for-profit colleges, pledging to cancel “the debt held by individuals who are deceived by the worst for-profit colleges or career profiteers,” Feldman said.

Darling-Hammond was among the leaders behind California’s approach to teacher and school accountability. During the Obama administration, California was widely viewed as a national outlier for its unwillingness to enact high-stakes teacher-evaluation systems based substantially on student test scores.

California also pushed back against Obama-era policies that state officials viewed as punishing schools for having low test scores. The California approach placed a greater emphasis on providing more funding and other help to low-performing schools — rather than threatening them with closure or conversions into charters.

“You can’t get accountability just by measuring and punishing,” Darling-Hammond said in January, in praise of Newsom’s budget priorities. “You have to get accountability and productivity by investing in people’s capacity to do the job.”

Darling-Hammond played a similar transition role for the incoming Obama administration in 2008.

Feldman also said Biden would nominate “a former public school educator” to be his secretary of education, without specifying whether this individual would have experience in K-12 or higher education.

California Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is among the names mentioned as a possible pick in media reports.

Thurmond was not available to comment on Wednesday, but in an interview this week he expressed high hopes for education under Biden.

“He’s speaking a language we haven’t heard in almost four years,” Thurmond said. “Now we have a president-elect who is saying we have to invest in our children.”

Times staff writer Nina Agrawal contributed to this story.