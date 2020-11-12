Photos: California hits 1 million coronavirus cases

California on Thursday became just the second state to pass the mark of 1 million coronavirus cases.

Texas reported Wednesday that it had passed 1 million cases as infections surge across the country.

In response to the rising number of infections, Los Angeles expanded hours at its largest city-run coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A volunteer guides people through the test swab process at the Dodger Stadium site. Mayor Eric Garcetti said the rising cases “should be a bright flashing light to all of us to control our behavior.” (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Natalie Robles prepares to take a coronavirus test at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Following COVID-19 recommendations, commuters wear face coverings inside Union Station. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Latasha James takes a COVID-19 antibody test at South Central Family Health Center in Los Angeles. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Andy Nguyen, left, and Diana Sy of Fairfax, Va., are chased by a street performer dressed up as Pennywise the dancing clown from “It” on Hollywood Boulevard. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

People wear masks on a Starline tour bus on Hollywood Boulevard. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Cristobal Moreno, left; his mother, Marivel Moreno; and sister, Paloma Moreno, of Mexico are framed within a passing vendor’s balloons while visiting the Santa Monica Pier. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

A family waves to a volunteer during a food distribution event at Cerritos College hosted by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Cars wait in line with their trunks open at the Cerritos College food distribution event. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)