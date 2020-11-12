Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Photos: California hits 1 million coronavirus cases

Lines of vehicles snake through Dodger Stadium parking lot at dusk with downtown L.A. skyline in the background
Cars line up for coronavirus testing at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Times Staff
Share

California on Thursday became just the second state to pass the mark of 1 million coronavirus cases.

Texas reported Wednesday that it had passed 1 million cases as infections surge across the country.

Cars in lines between orange traffic cones in Dodger Stadium parking lot
In response to the rising number of infections, Los Angeles expanded hours at its largest city-run coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A volunteer holds a sign that says start test now while standing in front of a large video screen showing Mayor Eric Garcetti
A volunteer guides people through the test swab process at the Dodger Stadium site. Mayor Eric Garcetti said the rising cases “should be a bright flashing light to all of us to control our behavior.”
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement
Advertisement

California

The coronavirus crisis in visuals

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 20: Maricela Moreno, manager at El Tarasco in Marina del Rey, disinfects cash at the restaurant. She said a lot of customers pay with Apple Pay or credit cards. Marina del Rey on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

The coronavirus crisis in visuals

Los Angeles Times’ visual coverage of the coronavirus crisis

A girl holds a test swab in front of her face next to a sign that says: Hey, Angelenos! Know your status.
Natalie Robles prepares to take a coronavirus test at Union Station in Los Angeles.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
People wearing masks walk through a subway station
Following COVID-19 recommendations, commuters wear face coverings inside Union Station.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

Photos: Somber and silent | Veterans Day in the COVID era

CULVER CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 11, 2020 - Jeff Cooper, president of Culver City Exchange, places ribbons on each flag with the name of a vet for the display called, "Tribute to Heroes," for Veterans Day along Overland Avenue in Culver City on November 11, 2020. The display, sponsored by the Culver City Exchange, was on view near the Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Each flag featured the name of a veteran who served in the armed forces. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

Photos: Somber and silent | Veterans Day in the COVID era

Images from around the country mark quiet observances on Veterans Day 2020.

A nurse bends over to draw blood from a woman in a mask
Latasha James takes a COVID-19 antibody test at South Central Family Health Center in Los Angeles.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A street performer dressed as Pennywise the clown holds an arm out toward a masked couple walking on the sidewalk
Andy Nguyen, left, and Diana Sy of Fairfax, Va., are chased by a street performer dressed up as Pennywise the dancing clown from “It” on Hollywood Boulevard.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

California

Photos: Las Virgenes kids are among first in L.A. to return to school during pandemic

CALABASAS, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Nathan Marzouk raises his hand during class with Kindergarten teacher Ursula Dysthe at Lupine Hill Elementary School in Calabasas as one of the first elementary schools to open up under in L.A. County. This in the Las Virgenes Unified School District, which was the first public school system in Los Angeles county to win waiver approvals. Lupine Hill Elementary School on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Calabasas, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

California

Photos: Las Virgenes kids are among first in L.A. to return to school during pandemic

Schools reopen during coronavirus, COVID pandemic

People wear masks on an open-top tour bus with the word Hollywood on the side
People wear masks on a Starline tour bus on Hollywood Boulevard.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
A family wearing masks walks behind a cluster of transparent balloons
Cristobal Moreno, left; his mother, Marivel Moreno; and sister, Paloma Moreno, of Mexico are framed within a passing vendor’s balloons while visiting the Santa Monica Pier.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Parents and their two children look out the back of their minivan and gesture toward a volunteer with their fist in the air
A family waves to a volunteer during a food distribution event at Cerritos College hosted by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
A man in a mask stands outside his open car door between lines of vehicles
Cars wait in line with their trunks open at the Cerritos College food distribution event.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Two lanes packed with cars on the roadway leading to Dodger Stadium, lined with parkland and trees
Cars stack up on the road leading to Dodger Stadium’s coronavirus testing site.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

California
Times Staff

More From the Los Angeles Times