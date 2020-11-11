Photos: Somber and silent | Veterans Day in the COVID era

Veterans Day has its roots in a proclamation issued by President Woodrow Wilson in November 1919, a year after World War I ended, designating Nov. 11 as Armistice Day. States soon started declaring Nov. 11 a legal holiday. Congress made it a federal holiday in 1938, dedicated to the cause of world peace. In ’54, Armistice Day became Veterans Day and the focus became honoring U.S. veterans of all wars.
In the COVID-19 era, however, the Veterans Day holiday means no crowded parades and few ceremonies.