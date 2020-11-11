Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Photos: Somber and silent | Veterans Day in the COVID era

A lone U.S. flag leans against a headstone at sunset at the Los Angeles National Cemetery.
A lone American flag catches the last rays of light as the sun sets Nov. 10 at the Los Angeles National Cemetery.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Staff
Veterans Day has its roots in a proclamation issued by President Woodrow Wilson in November 1919, a year after World War I ended, designating Nov. 11 as Armistice Day. States soon started declaring Nov. 11 a legal holiday. Congress made it a federal holiday in 1938, dedicated to the cause of world peace. In ’54, Armistice Day became Veterans Day and the focus became honoring U.S. veterans of all wars.

In the COVID-19 era, however, the Veterans Day holiday means no crowded parades and few ceremonies.

Virginia

President Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery
President Donald Trump participates in a wreath laying ceremony on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va
(Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

Hollywood

Levi Tinker places U.S. flag on Humphrey Bogart's handprints and footprints outside TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Levi Tinker, theater operations manager at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre, adds a salute to Humphrey Bogart’s square. Bogart was a Navy veteran.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Pennsylvania

Flags are set into the ground at a Pennsylvania cemetery, including one with a "Vietnam" marker.
Flags mark the graves of veterans at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Mount Lebanon, Pa.
(Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

Massachusetts

Wind blows a dense field of flags in Quincy, Mass.
In advance of Veterans Day in Quincy, Mass., a field of flags honors those who served.
(Charles Krupa / Associated Press)

Washington, D.C.

Four soldiers in black T-shirts and shorts labeled "Army" run past the Lincoln Memorial.
A group of soldiers run past the Lincoln Memorial on Veterans Day in Washington.
(Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
A man in a face mask kneels and peers at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.
A man visits the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall on Wednesday, finding where his brother’s name is engraved.
(Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

New York

Women in an honor guard stand before wreaths at the Eternal Light Flagstaff in Madison Square Park in New York.
A Navy and Marine Corps honor guard joins in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Eternal Light Flagstaff memorial in Madison Square Park in New York. The ceremony preceded a quiet 100-vehicle Veterans Day Parade, with no spectators, to maintain a 101-year tradition.
(Mark Lennihan / Associated Press)

Times Staff

