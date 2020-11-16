Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

New COVID-19 rules limit indoor dining, gyms, churches in O.C., Ventura County and beyond

New COVID-19 rules mean indoor malls such as South Coast Plaza must reduce their capacity to 25%.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Luke Money
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision Monday to apply the “emergency brake” amid a surge in coronavirus cases will mean major changes in some Southern California counties — notably Ventura and Orange.

Here is what we know:

What areas are affected?

The result of the actions taken Monday shift Orange, Ventura, Kern, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties from the second-most restrictive red tier into the most restrictive purple tier.

That means indoor dining at restaurants and indoor gyms must shut down and move to outdoor operations, and houses of worship holding services indoors must revert to virtual or outdoor services.

California dramatically rolls back reopenings amid unprecedented COVID-19 surge

In his weekly televised coronavirus update, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made the dramatic announcement of a possible statewide curfew on business activity amid the steepest rise in coronavirus cases that California had seen.

California dramatically rolls back reopenings amid unprecedented COVID-19 surge

The announcement of a rollback in business reopenings comes amid the steepest rise in COVID-19 cases that California has seen.

If you must travel over Thanksgiving, here is how to minimize your COVID-19 risk
Track rollbacks across the state

What specifically will change in these counties?

• Indoor dining rooms at restaurants must close, although restaurants can offer delivery and takeout service.
• Indoor gyms, dance and yoga studios must now operate outdoors only.
• Movie theaters can no longer operate indoors.
• Houses of worship can no longer hold in-person indoor services but can host in-person services outdoors.
• Wedding ceremonies and funerals must occur outdoors only. Wedding receptions are currently banned statewide.
• Non-grocer retail stores, indoor malls and libraries are now open to 25% capacity instead of 50% capacity; grocery store capacity remains the same and remains open at 50%.
• Museums, zoos and aquariums must close indoor operations and can open only outdoors.

California faces new wave of restrictions and business limitations amid coronavirus surge

Travelers wearing full body suit sand masks prepare to head to there gate at Terminal 2 at LAX Friday.

California faces new wave of restrictions and business limitations amid coronavirus surge

Weekly coronavirus cases have doubled in the last month around California. Officials are trying to slow this latest spike while minimizing further business closures.

California dramatically rolls back reopenings amid unprecedented COVID-19 surge
If you must travel over Thanksgiving, here's how to minimize the risk

What about the rest of Southern California?

Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino and Imperial counties were already in the most restrictive purple tier, so there is no immediate change in those areas.

But L.A. County officials have been talking about new restrictions amid rising cases, including a curfew and limiting the head count at some businesses.

What is the big picture?

Once the changes go into effect Tuesday, roughly 94% of Californians will live in counties placed in the strictest purple category of the state’s reopening roadmap. Many businesses in those counties will have to suspend or severely limit their indoor operations.

Over the seven-day period ending Sunday, the state averaged 7,985 cases per day, up 89.7% from just two weeks ago, according to The Times’ coronavirus tracker.

The rolling metric hasn’t been this high since mid-August, and it is a far cry from just a month ago, when the seven-day average of new cases dipped below 3,000.

Counties in the purple tier (ranked by population):

  • Los Angeles
  • San Diego
  • Orange
  • Riverside
  • San Bernardino
  • Santa Clara
  • Alameda
  • Sacramento
  • Contra Costa
  • Fresno
  • Kern
  • Ventura
  • San Joaquin
  • Stanislaus
  • Sonoma
  • Tulare
  • Santa Barbara
  • Solano
  • Monterey
  • Placer
  • San Luis Obispo
  • Santa Cruz
  • Merced
  • Butte
  • Yolo
  • El Dorado
  • Imperial
  • Shasta
  • Madera
  • Kings
  • Napa
  • Nevada
  • Sutter
  • Mendocino
  • Yuba
  • Tehama
  • San Benito
  • Tuolumne
  • Siskiyou
  • Glenn
  • Trinity
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

