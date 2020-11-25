Inmate from L.A. County fatally shot by guards during attack in state prison

An inmate from Los Angeles County was fatally shot Wednesday by a correctional officer attempting to stop him and two others from stabbing another inmate at California State Prison-Sacramento.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Gustavo Reyes, Martin Pacheco and Angel Torres attacked fellow inmate Paul Solis with weapons they made, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The department said the inmates ignored correctional officers’ repeated orders to stop their attack. Officers then used chemical agents and fired three rounds.

Pacheco was shot in the back and died at 9:32 a.m. He had been admitted from L.A. County in April 2014 to serve life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder with a 25-year enhancement for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death and discharge of a firearm.

Solis suffered six stab wounds and was taken to an outside hospital. His condition is unknown.

He was admitted from L.A. County in May 2003 to serve life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder with a 25-year enhancement.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Deadly Force Investigation Team is examining the incident.