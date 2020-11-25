Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Inmate from L.A. County fatally shot by guards during attack in state prison

Martin Pachecho, left, was killed after allegedly attackin fellow inmate Paul Solis, right.
Martin Pachecho, left, was killed after he and two other inmates allegedly attacked fellow inmate Paul Solis, right, at California State Prison-Sacramento.
(California Department of Corrections)
By Brittny MejiaStaff Writer 
An inmate from Los Angeles County was fatally shot Wednesday by a correctional officer attempting to stop him and two others from stabbing another inmate at California State Prison-Sacramento.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Gustavo Reyes, Martin Pacheco and Angel Torres attacked fellow inmate Paul Solis with weapons they made, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The department said the inmates ignored correctional officers’ repeated orders to stop their attack. Officers then used chemical agents and fired three rounds.

Pacheco was shot in the back and died at 9:32 a.m. He had been admitted from L.A. County in April 2014 to serve life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder with a 25-year enhancement for intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death and discharge of a firearm.

Solis suffered six stab wounds and was taken to an outside hospital. His condition is unknown.

He was admitted from L.A. County in May 2003 to serve life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder with a 25-year enhancement.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Deadly Force Investigation Team is examining the incident.

Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the 2020 presidential campaign. She is a military brat who calls Germany home and is a graduate of the University of Arizona.

