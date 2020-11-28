L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey’s security team fires at would-be car thieves outside her home

A security team assigned to Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey was involved in a shooting Saturday evening outside her Granada Hills home over an attempted car theft, authorities said.

The shooting and attempted theft of a security vehicle in the 17900 block of Mayerling Street was reported at 6:20 p.m., a Los Angeles police dispatcher told City News Service.

According to police, the security officers were in two cars parked outside Lacey’s home. As an officer exited one of the cars, two people pulled up in their own vehicle. One of them then tried to get into the empty security vehicle, prompting the shooting.

The two suspects fled the scene without being struck by gunfire, the dispatcher said.

Advertisement

Lacey lost her reelection bid earlier this month to former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascón, who will takeover the nation’s largest prosecutor’s office in January.